Muslim Board Chief Expresses Concern Over Mass Removal of Muslim Voters in Bihar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly condemned the “mass and unjust removal” of voters’ names in Bihar, warning that such actions could deeply damage democracy and people’s rights.

During a recent private visit to Mumbai, Board chief Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said all Indians who value justice must join hands to resist attempts to weaken the Constitution.

“Mass deletion of voters’ names is a blatant injustice. It is not just a political issue; it is about the survival of democracy and public rights. Such steps will have very negative effects on people’s futures,” he said.

On the contentious issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill recently passed in Uttarakhand, Maulana Rahmani said it was unconstitutional and a disguised attempt to impose the Hindu law on all citizens.

“The so-called Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand is actually a Hindu code. It is completely contrary to the Constitution of India,” he said.

He revealed that the Board has already challenged the law in the court and remains confident of getting justice.

“If tribals have been exempted from this law, then where is the uniformity in it? This is illegal, unconstitutional and against the spirit of our country. We will not accept it under any circumstances,” Maulana Rahmani asserted.

He also spoke about the ongoing protests over the Waqf Amendment Act. He explained that Muslims across the country have organised peaceful programmes such as wearing black armbands, holding candlelight campaigns and submitting memorandums against the law.

“Unfortunately, permission was not given for a large public meeting in Mumbai. The government is adopting an authoritarian approach to suppress peaceful voices, while dissent and protest are fundamental rights in a democracy,” he said.

He added that the Board is preparing a special roadmap to communicate its concerns effectively to the government while avoiding any confrontation.

Responding to a question on the voter list controversy in Bihar, Maulana Rahmani made it clear that the Board’s opposition is not a matter of supporting any political party.

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board does not usually give opinions on political matters. But this issue is directly connected to democracy and the Constitution. We are not supporting any particular party. This fight is to save the Constitution of the country,” he said.

He appealed to all patriotic citizens to unite on this pressing issue. “All the just citizens of the country should join in this effort. We must come together to protect our rights and the democratic values of India,” he urged.