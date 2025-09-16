Waqf Act: “Legal and democratic struggle will continue until this black law is scrapped,” says Muslim Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Court of India has declined to strike down the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in its entirety, though it has partially amended certain provisions and placed a complete stay on one. Responding to the decision, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani welcomed the interim relief granted on three controversial provisions of the law, saying, “Justice is still alive.”

In a post on social media platform X, Maulana Madani expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling: “The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind welcomes the interim relief granted on three key contentious provisions of the Waqf law. This relief has turned our hope into conviction that justice is still alive.” He further pledged that the Jamiat would “continue its legal and democratic struggle until this black law is abolished.”

जमीयत उलमा-ए-हिंद वक़्फ़ कानून की तीन अहम विवादित धाराओं पर मिली अंतरिम राहत के फैसले का स्वागत करती है। । जमीयत उलमा-ए-हिंद इस काले कानून के ख़त्म होने तक अपनी क़ानूनी और लोकतांत्रिक जद्दोजहद जारी रखेगी।

यह नया वक़्फ़ कानून देश के उस संविधान पर सीधा हमला है जो नागरिकों और… — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) September 15, 2025

According to Maulana Madani, the new Waqf law represents a direct assault on the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equal rights and full religious freedom to all citizens, including minorities. He described the legislation as an “anti-constitutional conspiracy” aimed at stripping Muslims of their religious freedoms, and noted that the Jamiat has already challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 before the Supreme Court. “We are confident that the court will ultimately strike down this black law and deliver us complete constitutional justice, God willing,” he added.

On Monday, September 15, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary stay on certain provisions of the Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih suspended the clause requiring five years of adherence to Islam before a person could create a waqf, until further regulatory clarification is established. The court also ruled that district collectors would no longer have authority to decide on property disputes related to waqf. Additionally, it held that state waqf boards cannot include more than three non-Muslim members, while the central waqf board may not have more than four.