Supreme Court Refuses Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Plea on Mob Lynching 

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which sought comprehensive directions for the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawala case. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, which made it clear that it was not inclined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order directing the petitioner to approach the state government.

According to a report by AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), the petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others demanded strict enforcement of the Supreme Court's directives from the Tehseen Poonawala vs Union of India (2018) case, aimed at preventing and addressing incidents of mob lynching and vigilante violence. It highlighted the state government's alleged failure to implement the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures proposed by the top court.

In July this year, the Allahabad High Court disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which had called for compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines to curb mob lynching. The High Court noted that each incident is isolated and cannot be investigated through a PIL. However, it granted liberty to affected parties to approach the relevant government authorities for enforcement of the apex court's instructions.

The PIL had specifically urged the state government to issue notifications and circulars for appointing nodal officers in every district to handle mob lynching cases and submit status reports. It also demanded that the Director General of Police (DGP) be directed to file status reports on criminal investigations into vigilante violence incidents over the past five years. Additionally, it sought directions for providing ₹15 lakh as compensation to the victims of the Aligarh incident.

