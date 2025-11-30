Supreme Court Not ‘Supreme’ If It Doesn’t Follow Law: Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmood Madni, chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, on Saturday accused the Supreme Court of working under government pressure to undermine minority rights and declared that oppression would trigger “jihad”, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

“After the verdict in the Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other cases, it seems that the courts have been functioning under government pressure for a few years now. The court is hearing Gyanvapi (mosque) and Mathura (Krishna Janmbhoomi) cases while ignoring the (Places of) Worship Act,” Madni said at the national governing body meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, an association of Muslims, in Bhopal on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn’t do that, it doesn’t deserve to be called supreme,” he added.

He said the term “jihad” was being misused to malign Muslims, stressing that it means a “struggle against oppression”, adding: “Jab jab zulm hoga, tab-tab jihad hoga”.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said the “inflammatory” speech “reflects a malicious attempt to push the country towards division”.

Patra accused Madni of an “attempt to undermine the judiciary” and urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance and act against the Jamiat head.

Madni said a particular community was being targeted. “There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of waqf properties and negative campaigns against madrasas to undermine their religion and identity. This has made Muslims feel unsafe,” he said.