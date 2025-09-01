Housing Discrimination Against Muslims Rising in Uttar Pradesh, India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports from Uttar Pradesh indicate a sharp rise in housing discrimination against Muslims, with many facing pressure to vacate or sell legally purchased properties amid protests from local residents. Cases have been documented in Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly, where Muslim buyers were forced out despite lawful ownership.

Rao Nadeem, a political activist and president of the Awam-e-Hind Party, said he was targeted by right-wing Hindu groups after purchasing a house from a Hindu seller. He reported that opponents even attacked construction workers, eventually forcing him to sell the property at a loss.

In Bareilly, a Muslim woman who bought an apartment from a Hindu family was accused of engaging in “land jihad” and has so far been unable to move into her home.

Even in Lucknow, a city known for interfaith coexistence, several Muslim families, including Abbas Haider, national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, faced repeated rejections while searching for housing. Legal experts describe the trend as a form of systemic discrimination that promotes ghettoization and widens social divides.

Analysts warn that such practices undermine social cohesion and risk fueling deeper communal tensions across India.

