Motorcyclists Rally in The Hague in Support of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Sunday, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in The Hague, the Netherlands, to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. The event was organized by a group called “Free Palestine Riders” and drew participants not only from the Netherlands but also from Germany and Belgium.

The motorcyclists first assembled at Malieveld Square before forming a convoy through the city’s main streets. Their route passed key landmarks, including the International Court of Justice and the Dutch Parliament.

Many riders carried Palestinian flags, while others wore traditional Palestinian scarves. The demonstration concluded peacefully without any incidents.

The rally came amid reports that Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians and left Gaza facing widespread famine and devastation.

In addition, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a separate case at the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocide.

**************

End/ 345