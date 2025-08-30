Muslims Most Targeted Religious Group for Hate Crimes in the UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new survey shows that Muslims are the most frequent victims of religion-based hate crimes in the United Kingdom. Conducted on behalf of a charity, the survey found that 22 percent of respondents believe Muslims experience the highest levels of harassment and defamation.

More than one-third of participants reported witnessing anti-Muslim behavior or remarks at work or school, while one in ten said they encounter such incidents regularly, indicating normalization of discrimination.

According to the UK Home Office, although Muslims make up only 6.5 percent of the population, 42 percent of all religious hate crimes are committed against them. Nearly half of respondents said they encounter the most Islamophobic content on social media.

Abbas Najib, CEO of the charity, described the trend as a result of “systemic racism in parts of the media and politics.” The organization also announced a new national initiative, “Unity,” aimed at combating Islamophobia through evidence-based education and dialogue in schools, universities, and public institutions.

**************

End/ 345

