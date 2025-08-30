U.S. Muslim Scholar Warns of Hidden Digital War Against Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Waseem Khan, an American Muslim researcher, has warned of what he describes as a “hidden digital war against Islam,” urging Muslims to adopt a smarter approach in defending their faith against online distortions.

Khan’s research highlights the role of major digital platforms in spreading anti-Islam narratives and misinformation. He argues that social media networks such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have become key channels for reinforcing negative stereotypes about Muslims.

According to Khan, content mocking the hijab or misrepresenting Islamic law is often shared under the guise of entertainment or social critique, subtly fueling Islamophobia.

He also pointed to the influence of research centers, lobbying groups, and governments in promoting distorted versions of Islam, undermining concepts such as jihad, hijab, and Sharia.

Khan criticized Western double standards, noting that violence by Sunni extremist groups is routinely branded “Islamic terrorism,” while attacks targeting Muslims and mosques are downplayed.

He further argued that Muslim responses to digital Islamophobia are often emotional, temporary, and lack strategy. To counter this, he called for systematic, data-driven solutions enabling Muslims to use the same technological tools to project accurate narratives of Islam and challenge misrepresentations.

