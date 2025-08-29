Malaysia Contributes $50,000 to UN Fund to Combat Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Malaysian government has announced a contribution of $50,000 to the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) fund dedicated to combating Islamophobia. According to Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, the country has donated a total of $410,000 to the fund since 2009.

Reports indicate that Malaysia’s recent contributions for the 2023–2024 period were allocated to three youth-focused projects in Malawi, Indonesia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. These initiatives were designed to promote interfaith dialogue, counter negative stereotypes against Islam, and empower young people to advance peace.

As a result of these programs, more than 1,100 participants have directly engaged in training activities and interreligious dialogues, while over 10,000 people have benefited from the educational materials. Organizers stated that the projects have fostered improved cooperation among Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist communities.

In addition to financial support, Malaysia has actively raised the issue of Islamophobia in international forums. The country was among the backers of the United Nations resolution designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

