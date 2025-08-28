Jordanian Cleric in Louisville Conference Prays for Americans to Embrace Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Akram Ziyada, a Jordanian Islamic scholar, called on God to guide the American people toward Islam and turn the United States into an Islamic society during a conference held at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in Louisville.

His remarks came within the framework of educational and religious sessions aimed at enhancing religious awareness and promoting Islamic teachings among Muslims in the U.S.

Sheikh Ziyada’s emphasis on transforming America into a Muslim-centered society drew significant attention among audiences and media outlets, given the country’s multicultural context.

The event once again highlighted the dynamics of how Muslim communities in the United States engage with the nation’s religious and social identity.

