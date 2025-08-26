Rohingya Muslim Refugees “Forgotten” After Eight Years in Bangladesh Camps

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eight years after more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar to escape military persecution and massacres, conditions in Bangladesh’s refugee camps have become increasingly dire. Today, over 1.1 million people live in these camps, urgently needing international support.

Talha Jamal, director of Islamic Relief in Bangladesh, warned that the situation is rapidly deteriorating. Food assistance has been reduced, healthcare and education services have shrunk, and access to clean drinking water remains limited. He reported that malnutrition has risen by 27 percent compared with last year, with many refugees surviving on fewer than 1,000 calories per day.

Jamal stressed that global attention has shifted away from the crisis, leaving aid agencies struggling with severe financial shortages while new arrivals continue to increase.

At a conference in Bangladesh marking the eighth anniversary of the crisis, speakers emphasized that repatriation to Myanmar will take time and that the heavy burden of hosting refugees cannot fall on Bangladesh alone.

Islamic Relief noted that the 2025 Joint Humanitarian Response Plan has so far received only 36 percent of its projected funding. The organization urged governments to boost contributions and help ensure the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Rohingya refugees.

