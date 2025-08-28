Senior Hindu Leader: Hindu Thought Does Not Oppose Islam’s Presence in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohan Bhagwat, head of the right-wing Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stated during a ceremony marking the group’s centenary in New Delhi that Hindu thought does not imply rejecting Islam’s presence in India.

He emphasized, “No Hindu believes that Islam should not exist in the country, and the RSS does not endorse attacking others, even on religious grounds.”

Bhagwat further noted that choosing a faith is a personal matter and should not be based on coercion or religious persuasion. “We are a nation before anything else,” he declared.

His remarks come amid ongoing criticism of the RSS in recent years over its Hindu nationalist stance and allegations of discrimination against minorities.

