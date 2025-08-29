19-Year-Old on Trial in Orléans for Neo-Nazi and Anti-Islam Propaganda

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The criminal court in Orléans, France, on Thursday, August 28, began the trial of a 19-year-old accused of distributing neo-Nazi and anti-Islam stickers in the city center and at the local university. The incident, which took place in May, could carry a sentence of up to five years in prison if the charges are proven.

The suspect was arrested less than ten days after the stickers were discovered and admitted to acting with “patriotic” motives against anti-fascists. Reports indicate he had previously taken part in far-right demonstrations in Paris and has been known as an active figure in neo-Nazi circles since 2022.

Prosecutors have also accused him of leading a small group called “Troupe Poaud,” active on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, and named after a French officer who served in the Nazi SS division.

Four human rights organizations, including SOS Racisme and the Human Rights League, have joined the case as civil plaintiffs. The prosecutor confirmed that an investigation into “incitement to religious hatred” was launched following the discovery of the stickers and that legal proceedings remain ongoing.

**************

End/ 345