Thousands rally in Paris against Gaza genocide, journalist killings

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive demonstration erupted in Paris, spotlighting the severe famine gripping the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s ongoing military operations described by protesters as genocidal.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered at Place Estienne-d’Orves, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners that demanded “sanctions against “Israel” and swift justice” and called to “stop the massacre of journalists in Gaza.”

They also chanted slogans against “Israel”, such as “Israel, get out, Palestine is not yours” and “Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people.”

Demonstrators called for immediate humanitarian aid access to Gaza, advocated boycotts of companies supporting Israel, and condemned the targeted killing of Palestinian journalists by Israeli occupation forces.

..................

End/ 257