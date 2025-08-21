People in Paris hold massive pro-Palestine rally

People in Paris on Thursday held a massive demonstration in support for Palestinians and showed their solidarity with the Gazans.
Demonstrators condemned the Israeli's genocide, starving the children, and preventing the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Supporters of Palestine, chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags, called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and an end to the suffering of the Palestinians in the enclave.
