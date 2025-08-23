Palestinian resistance downs Israeli drone over northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, announced that it had succeeded, in cooperation with the Abdul Qader al-Husseini Brigades, in shooting down an Israeli quadcopter reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of the northern Gaza Strip last Friday.

In a press statement, the Brigades explained that the shooting down of the aircraft came as part of ongoing efforts to confront the enemy’s attempts to penetrate the Strip’s airspace and monitor the movements of the resistance fighters, stressing that the Palestinian resistance “is continuing to defend its people by all possible means.”

The occupation army uses small quadcopter aircraft for field surveillance and reconnaissance missions and to target resistance observation points.

This operation comes amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, and the accompanying field operations and airstrikes that have resulted in thousands of martyrs and wounded.

