Gaza death toll rises to 62,263 amid ongoing Israeli assault

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Friday that the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip has risen to 62,263, with 157,365 people injured since the war began on October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, the Ministry stated that 71 martyrs and 251 injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

The report also emphasized that many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, with rescue teams and civil defense unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment and destruction.

From 18 March 2025, until today, the toll is 10,717 martyrs and 45,324 injuries, according to the report.

“In the past 24 hours, 24 martyrs and 133 injuries related to aid have arrived at hospitals, bringing the total number of aid-seeking martyrs who reached hospitals to 2,060 martyrs and more than 15,197 injuries,” the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that Gaza hospitals recorded two new deaths due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total to 273 deaths, including 112 children.

