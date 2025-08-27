Gaza health ministry urges blood bank support amid escalating casualties

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Health Ministry in Gaza has made an urgent plea to all concerned entities to bolster blood bank supplies in hospitals across the enclave, as the number of injured continues to rise amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign, now entering its 23rd month.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry highlighted a critical and dangerous shortage of blood units and components in hospital blood banks. It noted that the daily requirement now surpasses 350 units.

The ministry emphasized that the nature of the injuries being treated—many of them life-threatening—demands a greater supply of blood to preserve lives.

It further stated that traditional sources for replenishing blood stocks, such as community donation drives, have drastically declined due to widespread famine and acute malnutrition.

According to the ministry’s figures, approximately 100 Palestinians are killed and over 600 are injured each day as Israeli airstrikes persist throughout the Gaza Strip.

