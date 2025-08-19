AhlulBayt News Agency: Facing a severe shortage of soldiers, the Israeli army is reportedly considering a plan to recruit young Jews from abroad amid its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the initiative would target major Jewish communities in the United States and France, aiming to enlist approximately 700 recruits annually.

The shortage has exacerbated broader challenges for Israel’s military, including equipment deficits and a reserve system strained by prolonged combat in Gaza.

Many reservists have reported psychological distress and fatigue linked to the ongoing war.

The military is currently facing a shortfall of 10,000 to 12,000 troops, largely due to the refusal of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, to serve.

For decades, Haredi men—who make up about 13% of Israel’s population—have been exempt from mandatory military service to pursue religious studies.

However, a 2023 ruling by Israel’s high court ended these exemptions, prompting the military to enforce draft orders amid growing personnel shortages.

Haredi leaders have accused the Israeli government of violating their religious freedoms and threatening their way of life.

In July, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that senior commanders acknowledged the scale of the depletion, estimating a gap of around 7,500 soldiers. Battalion leaders cited overwhelming workloads, with some planning early retirement.

Reports also suggest that Israel is attempting to recruit around 30,000 African asylum seekers by offering permanent residency in exchange for military service.

Months into the war on Gaza, the Israeli military is facing a critical manpower crisis, with thousands of positions unfilled.

An internal military investigation revealed a rise in suicides among Israeli soldiers, mostly linked to psychological trauma and extreme conditions experienced during the war.

Findings show that most suicides stem from prolonged combat exposure, traumatic experiences, and the emotional toll of losing fellow soldiers.

Despite efforts to suppress information, evidence continues to surface indicating a sharp increase in suicide cases. Media outlets suggest the actual numbers may be higher than reported.

Some soldiers have reportedly been buried without military funerals or public announcements, in an attempt to conceal the extent of the crisis.

In recent months, the army has begun recalling soldiers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the growing manpower shortage.

Reports highlight a deeper mental health crisis within the Israeli army, with thousands of soldiers seeking help from military mental health clinics and field psychologists.

