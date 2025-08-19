Drug use and suicides rise among Israeli soldiers, reports Hebrew daily

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zionist regime tanks, supported by air strikes, have advanced into southern Gaza, initiating a full-scale occupation plan aimed at dismantling Hamas.

Simultaneously, Zionist settlers are attempting to establish a new settlement in the Syrian Golan Heights, while Israeli forces have raided villages in Quneitra. Although Egyptian and Qatari mediators have reached a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, Israel’s finance minister has rejected the deal, calling for continued military pressure. The United Nations has warned of dire humanitarian consequences.

Advance of Zionist Regime’s Tanks Toward Southern Gaza City

With aerial support, Israeli tanks pushed into the Al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City as part of the “Chariots of Gideon” campaign. Hebrew media reports say the operation aims to inflict heavy losses on Hamas and seize strategic zones. During a field visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed plans to fully occupy the area and displace nearly one million Palestinians. Hamas and resistance groups have responded positively to ceasefire proposals from Egypt and Qatar.

Zionists’ Attempt to Establish Settlement in Syrian Territory Amid Raids on Quneitra

Hebrew and Arab sources report that settlers from the northern West Bank attempted to establish a settlement named “Noveh Habashan” in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. They crossed the border and laid a symbolic cornerstone before being removed by Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Israeli armored units entered Ain Ziwan village in Quneitra, firing at motorcycles and searching homes. These actions reflect Israel’s strategy to reinforce its ideological and security presence in the border region.

Israeli Finance Minister Opposes Ceasefire, Advocates Continued Pressure on Gaza

Finance Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich rejected ceasefire proposals, advocating for continued military operations and a full blockade of Gaza. On social media, he dismissed Hamas’s concessions as fear-driven and insisted on the return of all hostages. His stance contradicts the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, casting doubt on its implementation.

UN Warns of Humanitarian Consequences of Israel’s Military Plans in Gaza

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned of catastrophic consequences from forced displacement in Gaza. Over 86% of the territory is under evacuation orders or designated as military zones. Southern hospitals are overwhelmed, and the UN stressed the need for unrestricted humanitarian access, warning of a looming disaster.

Details of Egypt-Qatar Mediators’ Proposed Ceasefire Plan

Hamas and resistance factions accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by Egypt and Qatar. The deal includes Israeli withdrawal from northern and eastern Gaza, the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 10 Israeli captives, and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Rafah crossing would reopen, but Israeli opposition threatens the plan’s success.

Hebrew Newspaper Reports Rising Drug Use Among Zionist Soldiers

The Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported a surge in drug and stimulant use among Israeli soldiers, alongside alcohol abuse. The report also highlighted a troubling rise in suicides among veterans who fought in Gaza, raising concerns about mental health and security within the military.

