77 have martyred in Israeli prisons since October 7: Palestinian prisoners face slow execution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Prisoners’ Information Office announced on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation authorities have killed 77 Palestinian prisoners since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

According to the office’s statement, the causes of death are multiple, most notably brutal torture and deliberate medical neglect.

Increasing Number of Martyrs: Systematic Killing Methods

The statement warned of the continuation of what it described as a “series of systematic crimes,” noting that the number of martyrs from the prisoner movement has risen to 314 since 1967, 77 of whom died in recent months. The statement explained that the killing methods included:

Torture: the use of electric shocks, severe beatings, and rape.

Medical Negligence: denying patients necessary treatment.

Starvation and Deprivation: preventing sleep and food for long periods.

Harsh Conditions: forcing prisoners to strip naked in the bitter cold.

Withholding Bodies and Blocking Information

The statement revealed that “Israel” is still withholding the bodies of 74 martyrs and refusing to hand them over to their families. It also noted that 46 of the martyrs who died since October 7 were residents of the Gaza Strip, while the identities of dozens of others remain unknown, as the Israeli occupation refuses to announce their names or their places of detention.

Emergency Laws and Restrictions on Prisoners

Institutions specializing in prisoner affairs confirmed that the Israeli Prison Service implemented exceptional measures after October 7, including:

Emergency Law: Unprecedented reduction of prisoners’ rights.

Overcrowding: Detaining large numbers of prisoners in cramped rooms without beds.

Ban on Visits: Banning visits from lawyers and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The office emphasized that these practices amount to “clear war crimes” that require the prosecution of the occupation’s leaders. Testimonies from released prisoners also confirmed that they endured “horrific and shocking” methods of torture following their arrest from shelters, hospitals, and checkpoints.



/129