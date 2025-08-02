Hamas calls for global solidarity day with Gaza and Al-Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has called for next Sunday to be observed as a national, Arab, Islamic, and global day of solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners, as the genocidal war and starvation campaign against Gaza continues.

In a statement issued Friday, Hamas urged free people around the world to intensify mass mobilizations every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the aggression and famine in the besieged Gaza Strip are stopped.

Hamas affirmed that the people of Gaza are still facing a comprehensive genocide, where starvation is being used as a weapon of war to break their resilience.

On Thursday, Hamas reiterated its readiness to resume negotiations immediately if humanitarian aid reaches those in need and the famine in Gaza is halted.

The Movement emphasized that continuing negotiations while starvation persists “strips them of their meaning and effectiveness,” especially after Israel unilaterally withdrew from the talks without justification.

Hamas added that the level of starvation imposed by the occupation has become unbearable and now poses the greatest threat to the lives of over two million Palestinians in Gaza.

The Movement called on the international community and all relevant actors to act urgently to stop the mass killings being carried out by the Israeli occupation, and demanded immediate, unconditional delivery of food and protection for the Palestinian people.

International and UN calls have intensified recently following the rise in deaths at aid distribution centers—described as “death traps”—run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is backed by the United States and Israel.

