Trump: Hamas ready for lasting peace, Israel must halt Gaza bombing

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has expressed readiness for a lasting peace, urging Israel to immediately halt its bombing campaign in Gaza.

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

He added that discussions were already underway to work out details of the potential agreement. “This is not about Gaza alone; this is about long-sought PEACE in the Middle East,” he said.

According to Mehr, Trump also shared Hamas’s English-language statement responding to his Gaza proposals. In the statement, Hamas declared its readiness to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza and to hand over the bodies of the deceased. The group also affirmed its willingness “to immediately enter, through mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.”

Hamas further expressed its readiness “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.” However, it emphasized that broader political issues concerning Gaza’s future and the rights of the Palestinian people must be addressed within “a comprehensive Palestinian national framework,” to which Hamas would contribute “with full responsibility.”

On September 29, the White House unveiled Trump’s “comprehensive plan” to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes the temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces — a plan that Israel has publicly supported.

