IPS accused of spreading disease among Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian prisoners' advocacy group has accused the Israel Prison Service (IPS) of deliberately spreading illnesses among Palestinian detainees and refusing them medical treatment.

According to a statement from the Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, this behavior is part of a wider pattern of systemic abuse within Israeli detention facilities.

The group added that IPS continues to commit serious violations against nearly 10,000 Palestinian prisoners, including minors and female detainees.

These allegations are backed by fresh testimonies gathered by lawyers and human rights defenders.

One testimony highlights the case of Hassan Imad Abu Hassan from Yamoun, west of Jenin, who has suffered from scabies for over three months—contracted after being forced to sleep on the bed of an infected inmate.

Another prisoner, Alaa Al-Adham from Beit Ula, is reportedly suffering from severe dermatological issues, including intense itching and sensitivity in his thighs, without any medical attention.

Bilal Amr, a detainee from Dura south of al-Khalil, is held in Ofer Prison near Ramallah. He experiences chronic pain due to implanted platinum rods supporting fractured limbs, alongside worsening vision loss, yet has been consistently denied medical treatment.

The statement says conditions inside Israeli prisons are inhumane, lacking hygiene standards, and characterized by ongoing torture, intimidation, and oppression against Palestinian prisoners.

Human rights organizations assert that Israel’s treatment of detainees breaches provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention and other international laws.

According to the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, around 60% of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails suffer from chronic illnesses—many of which have led to death either in custody or shortly after release.

In protest of their arbitrary detention and abuse, Palestinian prisoners have frequently turned to open-ended hunger strikes.

