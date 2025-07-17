Hamas holds Israel responsible for martyrdom of prisoner Al-Rifai

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Palestinian detainee Samir Muhammad Al-Rifai, aged 53, from Rummana near Jenin, who passed away in Israeli custody just days after his arrest. Hamas held Israeli authorities entirely responsible for his martyrdom.

In a statement released Thursday, Hamas said Al-Rifai’s martyrdom reflects the scale of brutal and Nazi-like treatment inflicted on Palestinian prisoners, in clear violation of international and humanitarian law. The group called Israel’s torture and abuse of detainees a full-fledged war crime perpetrated by its extremist government.

Hamas emphasized that Palestinian prisoners face systematic torture and deliberate medical negligence, describing these practices as “slow execution.” The movement urged human rights and humanitarian groups to take swift action and pressure Israel to end these violations.

The statement also urged Palestinians, especially in the West Bank, to intensify resistance and confrontations at all contact points in solidarity with prisoners and in defense of Palestinian rights and sacred sites.

Hamas concluded by stressing that the spirit of the prisoners will not be broken, and that the people and resistance will continue to uphold their cause until full liberation is achieved.

