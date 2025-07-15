Israeli authority sentences Al-Quds child Abdullah Abu Diyab to 4 years

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authority has issued a four-year prison sentence against 15-year-old Abdullah Abu Diyab, a resident of the Silwan neighborhood in east Al-Quds .

The child’s sentence follows 14 months of detention without justification after his arrest on May 6, 2024.

The Asra Media Office condemned the prison sentence, describing it as “unjust,” and noted that 2,464 Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails are from Al-Quds , including many minors.

The Al-Quds governor’s office also denounced the verdict, calling it a “legal and moral crime” and accused Israeli authorities of systematically targeting children and teenagers in Al-Quds with the goal of dismantling Palestinian society and forcing younger generations out of the city.

According to the same office, 161 house arrest orders have been issued against Jerusalemite children since October 7, 2023.

