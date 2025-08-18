PPS reports assaults on female prisoners at Israeli Damon Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported that four separate assaults were carried out against female inmates at Damon Prison during the first half of August.

In a press statement, PPS detailed that prison authorities shackled the women, forcibly dragged them from their cells in degrading ways, made them lower their heads, and took them to the yard where further abuse occurred. Tear gas and police dogs were used in two of the incidents.

PPS noted that these assaults happened between August 4 and August 14. It emphasized that such attacks are part of a long-standing and systematic policy targeting both male and female detainees, which has intensified since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The organization added that the conditions for female prisoners are extremely harsh. Despite their collective resistance, they are denied even the most basic human rights.

The statement also revealed that the women suffer from hunger due to insufficient and poor-quality food, some of which is spoiled. They also endure insect infestations, skin diseases caused by heat and humidity, and a lack of ventilation. There is also a critical shortage of feminine hygiene products.

