Hamas responds positively to Egypt-Qatar ceasefire proposal

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, an official Hamas source confirmed that the Movement had delivered a positive response to an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A well-informed Palestinian official, speaking anonymously, stated that the proposal serves as a framework for indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel toward a permanent ceasefire.

The response followed internal consultations between Hamas and major Palestinian factions.

While the source did not disclose the full details of the proposal, other Palestinian sources revealed that it includes a prisoner exchange: 10 living Israeli captives and 18 bodies in return for 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 60 serving over 15 years, and 1,500 detainees from Gaza.

The sources added that the Egyptian-Qatari proposal modifies Israeli withdrawal lines during the 60-day truce, limiting them to 800 meters along Gaza’s eastern, northern, and southern borders.

According to the plan, talks on a comprehensive or permanent ceasefire would begin immediately once the truce is implemented.

The proposal also calls for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including fuel and water, and outlines the rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, along with the deployment of rescue teams equipped for rubble removal.

Aid distribution would be managed by the UN and its agencies, the Red Crescent, and other international organizations operating in Gaza.

Over the past two years, Hamas has accepted multiple ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposals, only for Israel to reject them and continue its military campaign.

The main point of contention remains the duration of the ceasefire. Hamas demands a permanent end to the war, while Israel seeks a temporary truce that would allow it to resume its operations after recovering its captives.

/129