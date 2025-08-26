Palestinian prisoner succumbs to injuries from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian prisoner has succumbed to Israeli army gunshot wounds he sustained several days ago during a raid in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency, citing the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, reported the death of 20-year-old Musab Abdul-Munim al-Eida, adding that he was severely wounded as Israeli forces stormed the Tel Rumeida neighborhood of al-Khalil last week, and opened live fire.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that Eida was pronounced dead at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the occupied city of al-Quds on Monday.

The groups stated that the Palestinian youth was shot by Israeli forces on August 21 and subsequently detained. His detention at Israel’s Ofer Prison in the West Bank was extended the previous day despite his critical condition.

The two institutions described the shooting as an attempted field execution, similar to the targeting of other Palestinians who were later killed.

They added that Eida’s death is part of the ongoing pattern of Israeli crimes, including extrajudicial killings, which have escalated during the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Other Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups also said Eida’s martyrdom highlights the extreme abuses Palestinians endure in Israeli prisons, where systematic torture has expanded beyond conventional definitions.

They noted that every aspect of prison life has been altered into a tool of abuse, starting from the moment of arrest.

Under the shadow of the genocidal war in Gaza, Israel has accelerated its annexation drive in the West Bank. The occupied West Bank has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

The Israeli military has intensified daily raids and mass arrests, notably in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, where Israeli bulldozers have razed entire residential areas, expelling at least 40,000 people.

Approximately 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, across 180 settlements and 256 outposts – including 138 classified as agricultural or pastoral, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli data show illegal settlers staged 414 attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank in the first half of 2025, up 30% from 2024. At least 1,013 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

