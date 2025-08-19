Taher Al-Nunu says new truce plan could end Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu expressed optimism that a newly proposed ceasefire plan, accepted by the Hamas Movement, could pave the way toward ending the war in Gaza.

In a televised statement on Monday evening, Al-Nunu said the proposal, endorsed by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, reflects a middle ground between their previous positions and Israel’s stance.

“We prioritized the national interest by approving the new, mid-point proposal, and we hope it will lead to a path to end the war,” Al-Nunu stated.

He also confirmed that the proposal includes guarantees from the United States embedded within its terms.

On Monday evening, Hamas officially informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators of its acceptance of the ceasefire proposal concerning the Gaza Strip.

In a short statement, Hamas announced that it and other Palestinian factions had conveyed their approval of the plan presented by the Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Later that evening, Palestinian sources revealed key elements of the new proposal crafted by the mediators.

They explained that the Egypt-Qatar plan includes a revision of Israel’s withdrawal boundaries during the truce, limiting the pullback to 800 meters along Gaza’s eastern, northern, and southern borders.

The proposal also calls for the daily entry of 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, commercial goods, and shelter supplies through recognized UN and relief organizations.

A major component of the plan is a prisoner exchange: Israel would release 1,700 Palestinian detainees, including 1,500 from Gaza, in return for 10 live Israeli captives.

The accepted proposal initiates serious negotiations from the first day of a six-week truce, aiming to reach a permanent end to the war within that timeframe.

Sources stressed that Hamas’s acceptance does not guarantee a final agreement, but rather places the responsibility on Israel and the United States to respond and determine the outcome of the current negotiation round.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian leadership sources confirmed Hamas’s approval of the new proposal, a point reiterated by Hamas leader Basem Naeem in a Facebook post on his official page.

