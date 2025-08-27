Israeli army intensifies deadly strikes across Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly military campaign across the Gaza Strip on Monday night and Tuesday, launching intense strikes and targeting civilians in multiple locations.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces bombed more homes and forcibly displaced families throughout Gaza, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis as famine spreads.

According to a reporter, Israeli attacks persisted across Gaza, including an artillery strike near the trade union headquarters in northern Gaza City that killed three people and injured others.

Another Israeli strike near Saftawi junction in Gaza City resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries to others.

An Israeli drone opened fire on a group of civilians gathered at the Saroukh rotary on al-Jalaa street in Gaza City.

Additional casualties were reported after a drone strike in western Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza.

An Israeli attack on al-Basatin street in the az-Zeithoun neighborhood of Gaza City killed and wounded several individuals.

In central Gaza, a drone strike on a tent in the al-Sawarha area of the an-Nuseirat refugee camp killed a displaced couple and injured another civilian.

At least one person was killed and several others, including children, were reported missing after an Israeli strike on the home of the Abu Zubaida family in al-Bureij refugee camp.

A separate strike on the al-Dahshan family home in the as-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed at least seven people and injured many more.

The Israeli army also bombed an apartment on al-Jalaa street in Gaza City, killing one civilian and injuring two others.

An Israeli helicopter reportedly attacked a shelter housing displaced families on Akila street in Deir al-Balah, killing two women and injuring several others.

At dawn, an Israeli strike on a tent in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara town, north of Khan Yunis, killed a family of five—a couple and their three children.

Dozens of civilians were killed or injured in Israeli strikes targeting aid seekers near distribution centers in various parts of Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that three people died due to starvation and malnutrition.

Israeli forces continued their attacks across Gaza, killing and injuring more civilians, including women and children.

Several Gazans also died from injuries sustained in previous Israeli assaults.

