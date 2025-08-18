Dozens massacred, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued, last night and on Sunday, to carry out intensive deadly strikes and target civilians in different areas of the Gaza Strip, especially in Gaza City.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate and bomb more homes and displace families in the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City that killed a citizen and injured others.

Some civilians suffered injuries after being struck by boxes of airdropped aid in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army also launched aerial attacks on tents in the east of the bombed site of Tayba apartment buildings, killing four people and injuring others, including children.

Several casualties were reported, including seven martyrs, after Israeli drones bombed an area near the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

More people were martyred or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near distribution points in separate areas of Gaza.

Seven people, including two children, were pronounced dead due to starvation and malnutrition, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, several Gazans were pronounced dead after they succumbed to injuries they sustained in recent attacks.



