Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza issues urgent call for power generator

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, Aqsa Martyrs Hospital issued an urgent appeal for a power generator to help save the lives of thousands of patients and wounded individuals affected by the ongoing Israeli aggression.

As the main medical center serving hundreds of thousands in central Gaza, the hospital is facing a critical and dangerous situation due to a severe electricity shortage that threatens the lives of patients and the injured.

In its emergency appeal, the hospital explained that its primary generators have repeatedly malfunctioned due to constant strain and harsh operating conditions. Only two generators remain functional—one medium-sized and one small—neither of which is sufficient to power essential departments like operating rooms, intensive care units, and neonatal incubators.

The hospital affirmed its immediate readiness to purchase any available generator with a capacity of 400 KVA or more to ensure a continuous power supply and uninterrupted delivery of life-saving medical services.

A heartfelt plea was directed to the Palestinian public, international humanitarian and civil society organizations, and anyone who owns or can provide a suitable generator, urging them to contact the hospital immediately in support of patients’ right to treatment and the shared duty to save lives.

The hospital concluded its statement by declaring, “Saving innocent lives and ensuring access to healthcare is a humanitarian and moral obligation.”

