Senator Jeanne Shaheen condemns Israeli airstrike that killed journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has strongly criticized Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, following a deadly attack on a hospital that claimed the lives of five journalists on Monday.

Speaking from Beirut via phone, Shaheen voiced her profound shock and urged an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

“I am personally horrified by the bombings in Gaza and the killing of journalists. This must stop now,” Shaheen told reporters.

Shaheen was visiting the Middle East as part of a U.S. delegation that held talks with the Syrian president. In recent months, Democratic lawmakers—once firm allies of Israel—have increasingly voiced opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza.

