18-year-old Palestinian youth martyred in Israeli forces gunfire in Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was killed on Saturday evening when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the village of al-Mughayyir, located northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Local sources stated that Israeli soldiers shot 18-year-old Hamdan Abu Aliya and physically assaulted him during the raid in al-Mughayyir.

Abu Aliya sustained a severe gunshot wound to his back and was later declared dead at Silwad Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of extremist Jewish settlers invaded al-Mughayyir village, setting fire to agricultural facilities and private vehicles, and damaging olive trees.

At the same time, the Israeli army issued a military order to confiscate approximately 9,418 dunums of land from the villages of al-Mughayyir and Marj al-Ram, near the Malachi Hashalom outpost and Kokhav Hashahar settlement.

Separately, the Red Crescent reported that a 24-year-old pregnant woman was injured after inhaling tear gas and falling from a height during an IOF raid in Kafr Qallil village, south of Nablus.

