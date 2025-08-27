Israeli forces demolish seven homes in Qasr al-Sir village

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, Israeli authorities demolished seven Palestinian homes in the unrecognized village of Qasr al-Sir, located in the Negev region, south of the territory occupied in 1948.

Local reports indicate that Israeli police forces sealed off the area before bulldozers began tearing down the structures.

Qasr al-Sir is home to approximately 1,550 Palestinian residents. In recent months, Israeli authorities have already razed around 60 houses and agricultural facilities in the village.

An Israeli court has issued an evacuation order for the village, and over 200 additional homes are expected to be demolished in the coming weeks.

