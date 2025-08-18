Extremist Jewish settlers attack Palestinian village in northeast of Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, a group of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the village of Turmus Ayya, located northeast of Ramallah, and attacked a Palestinian-owned vehicle.

Local sources reported that the settlers vandalized a private car belonging to a Palestinian resident, smashing its windows and causing damage in Turmus Ayya.

In Jericho, another group of settlers allowed their livestock to graze on land and near homes in the Shallal al-Auja community. This is part of a routine campaign of harassment aimed at displacing Palestinian villagers.

Meanwhile, last night in the northern Jordan Valley, settlers destroyed water tanks and pipelines in the Palestinian community of Nab’ Ghazal, near the village of al-Farisiya.

