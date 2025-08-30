Israeli settlers erect illegal outpost near Nablus, vandalize water wells in Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, Israeli settlers launched two new assaults in the occupied West Bank, establishing an illegal outpost near Nablus and vandalizing critical water infrastructure east of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that settlers stormed Palestinian-owned land east of Beit Dajan, southeast of Nablus, and pitched tents to initiate a new settlement outpost.

Hassan Mleihat, director of the Bedouin rights group Al-Baydar, confirmed that settlers brought equipment to the site, indicating plans for a long-term presence.

The targeted land is geographically linked to the Jordan Valley, a strategic area settlers aim to seize as part of a broader colonization effort to displace Palestinians and destabilize the region.

Meanwhile, settlers raided the Ain Samia water wells east of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, on Thursday night. According to the Jerusalem Water Authority, they vandalized the main pumping station, slashed vehicle tires, shattered windows, and destroyed surveillance cameras.

The authority stated that its technical teams had only recently restored Well No. 2 after previous settler attacks had disabled it. It warned that repeated assaults threaten the only water source for over 19 Palestinian communities.

“These attacks on water infrastructure are a serious crime that jeopardizes the right of tens of thousands of residents to safe and consistent access to water,” the authority said, calling for urgent action from human rights and international organizations.

These twin incidents highlight the intensifying wave of settler violence across the West Bank, carried out under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, as part of a broader strategy to expand settlements and displace Palestinians.

