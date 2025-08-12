IOF Raids Multiple West Bank Towns, Kidnaps Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency:Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed multiple areas across the West Bank on Monday night and Tuesday morning, abducting several Palestinian citizens.

Local sources reported that in the Shuweika suburb of northern Tulkarem, IOF kidnapped a man from his home to pressure his son into surrendering himself.

In Baqat al-Hatab village, east of Qalqilya, IOF raided a house and abducted the mother, sister, and brother of a man accused of a shooting attack near the illegal Kedumim settlement months ago.

In Ramallah, IOF detained three Palestinians from different locations: the city center, Abwein town, and al-Am’ari refugee camp.

In Bethlehem, two young men were arrested during an IOF raid in the city.

In Nablus, IOF abducted a young man from al-Ein refugee camp, which is located in western Ramallah.

On Monday night, several Palestinians were injured during violent attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers in both northern and southern parts of the West Bank.

A group of settlers also vandalized grapevines and stole grape harvests from Palestinian farmers in the al-Hawawer area of Halhul town, north of al-Khalil.

IOF forces stormed additional areas of the West Bank, though no arrests were reported in those locations.

