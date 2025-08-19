  1. Home
Israeli forces demolish Palestinian café in Beit Sira

19 August 2025 - 11:37
News ID: 1718343
Source: Al-Jazeera
Israeli occupation troops demolished a Palestinian café in Beit Sira, west of Ramallah, citing lack of construction permits.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday morning, Israeli occupation forces demolished a Palestinian café located in Beit Sira, a town west of Ramallah in the West Bank, citing the reason of unauthorized construction.

Local sources reported that a large contingent of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by bulldozers, raided the town and began tearing down the café owned by Abdul-Razzaq al-Hajj.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli occupation authorities have intensified their demolition campaigns, land confiscations, and systematic displacement of Palestinian families across the West Bank.

