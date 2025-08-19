Hamas condemns Netanyahu visit to illegal Ofra settlement

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the Hamas Movement condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the illegal settlement of Ofra, located on occupied Palestinian land northeast of Ramallah. Hamas described the visit as a clear reflection of Netanyahu’s extremist settler-colonial agenda and a direct challenge to international consensus, which opposes settlement expansion and criminalizes efforts to legitimize it in the occupied West Bank.

In its statement, Hamas emphasized that Netanyahu’s provocative appearance in Ofra signals approval for further land seizures and encourages settler violence, including systematic assaults on Palestinian civilians, their property, and farmland.

The Movement warned of the serious threat posed by Israel’s annexation and displacement plans, which aim to assert full control over West Bank territory. Hamas asserted that these schemes will be met with increased resistance and confrontation as long as the occupation continues its aggression and violations.

Hamas also called on the international community and all freedom-loving people around the world to take urgent and effective steps to stop these dangerous breaches, and to implement concrete measures that force the Israeli government to halt its crimes and hold its leaders accountable for the ongoing massacres against Palestinians and their land.

/129