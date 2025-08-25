IOF withdraws from al-Mughayir after four-day siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday morning, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) withdrew from al-Mughayir village, northeast of Ramallah, after imposing a four-day siege marked by multiple violations.

Local officials and media sources reported that during the campaign, Israeli forces carried out arrests, violent home raids, and thefts. They also assaulted families, damaged olive groves, and began constructing a settler road on Palestinian-owned land.

Following the withdrawal, residents of al-Mughayir surveyed the damage, focusing on the destruction of olive groves where hundreds of trees were reportedly uprooted and crushed.

In response, some villagers began replanting olive trees that had been destroyed by IOF bulldozers around their village.

Although IOF troops left the village itself, military vehicles and bulldozers remain stationed nearby, continuing work on the new settler road.

The raid was reportedly triggered by claims from settlers in a nearby illegal outpost that one of them had been injured by a Palestinian.

During the operation, IOF forces assaulted and interrogated numerous residents, kidnapped 14 individuals, stole around 20,000 shekels, and damaged or confiscated 15 vehicles, according to village council deputy chief Marzouk Abu Na’im.

