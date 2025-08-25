New Israeli occupation forces raid, arrest campaign across the West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a wide-ranging raid campaign across cities and towns in the West Bank overnight and into Monday morning, resulting in confrontations and the arrest of several Palestinian citizens.

Al-Khalil:

Violent clashes erupted in the town of Sa’ir, north of al-Khalil, where the IOF troops heavily fired live ammunition and illumination flares.

Several areas in al-Khalil province were also raided, including Beit Ummar town, the Baqaa area, and closed neighborhoods in the city.

Nablus:

In Nablus, the IOF stormed the town of Sebastia northwest of the city for the fifth time in just 42 hours, forcibly evacuating the archaeological area. They also advanced from the Awarta checkpoint into the city and raided Balata refugee camp in the east.

Qalqilya:

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces raided the town of Azzun, stormed homes, and arrested Salma Shbeita, the sister of the two prisoners Yasin and Mohammed Shbeita.

Ramallah:

In Birzeit town, north of Ramallah, they arrested a young man named Mohammad Ziyad Abu Awad during a house raid.

Tulkarem:

The town of Deir al-Ghusun was also targeted, where forces arrested Saeed Badran. Simultaneously, the IOF soldiers raided several neighborhoods in Qalqilya city.

Salfit:

The IOF forces stormed the town of Al-Zawiya, west of Salfit.

The IOF, meanwhile, continued widespread house raids and searches across various other areas of the West Bank.



