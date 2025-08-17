Israeli criminal forces raid homes and detain dozens in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out raids on homes and abducted several Palestinian citizens in various parts of the West Bank during the night and early Sunday morning.

Local sources reported that IOF arrested Member of Parliament Anwer Zaboun along with two other individuals after storming and searching their homes in Bethlehem.

In al-Khalil, IOF detained more than 10 citizens, subjected them to abuse, and held them for several hours after raiding homes in the Wadi ash-Sheikh area of Beit Ummar. They were later released.

Two more individuals were abducted by IOF during a raid in the southern part of al-Khalil City.

In Ramallah, IOF arrested two brothers during a raid in the village of Umm Safa.

In Nablus, Israeli forces detained two young men from Burqa village and another individual at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint.

IOF also arrested four citizens, including three brothers, after raiding homes in Duma village, located south of Nablus.

Israeli forces broke into the house of a former detainee in the new Askar refugee camp in eastern Nablus, searched the property, and left without making any arrests.

Two more citizens were abducted during overnight raids on homes in Tubas City.

Additionally, Israeli police arrested two Palestinian workers during a raid inside Israel (1948 occupied Palestine).

