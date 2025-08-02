Israeli forces storm multiple West Bank towns and detain civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: At dawn on Saturday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a series of raids and arrests across multiple areas of the West Bank, targeting Palestinian citizens.

The campaign concentrated on the town of Tammun, located south of Tubas, where relatives of wanted resistance fighters were detained as part of Israel’s pressure and intimidation tactics.

In Tammun, dozens of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles stormed the town, deploying infantry units throughout residential neighborhoods. They raided several homes and arrested four individuals, including a woman, in an effort to coerce wanted relatives into surrendering.

Among those detained during the raid were the wife, mother, and brother of three wanted men, as well as an unidentified girl—highlighting the IOF’s ongoing strategy of targeting family members of resistance fighters.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces arrested a teenage boy after raiding his family’s home at dawn.

In Jenin, a young Palestinian man was detained at the Salem military checkpoint west of the city.

The IOF also stormed the town of Al-Samou, south of al-Khalil, and arrested a local resident.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided homes and arrested two individuals.

