Hamas vows resistance against Israel’s military expansion in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned what it describes as Israel’s aggressive and destructive strategy in the West Bank, accusing the regime of implementing a calculated plan to expand military dominance over the occupied region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi denounced the Israeli military’s assault on Ramallah, which targeted financial institutions and civilian sites such as banks and currency exchange offices, labeling the actions as “barbaric.”

Mardawi further characterized the Israeli operations in Ramallah as a “complete crime” and claimed they are part of a broader genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.

He asserted that Israel’s violent tactics will not succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people or preventing them from defending their land and rights.

Mardawi concluded by expressing confidence in the Palestinian people's ability to resist and ultimately defeat Israel’s plans for annexation and forced displacement.

/129