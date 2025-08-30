Hamas condemns Bahrain for welcoming new Israeli ambassador

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, the Hamas Movement condemned Bahrain for accepting a new Israeli ambassador while Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza and poses threats to Arab regional security.

Senior Hamas figure Bassem Naim stated that while many nations are expelling Israeli diplomats due to alleged genocide and ethnic cleansing, Bahrain—a fellow Arab nation—is instead welcoming a new Israeli envoy and validating his credentials as if the situation were normal.

Naim emphasized that Bahrain’s actions contradict the recent resolutions passed at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which called for unified efforts to suspend Israel’s UN membership. He added that even if not for Gaza and Palestine, Bahrain should act in defense of collective Arab security.

Bahrain officially received Shmuel Revel, Israel’s newly appointed ambassador, following the departure of his predecessor about a month after the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023.

According to Bahrain’s national news agency (BNA), Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani accepted Revel’s diplomatic credentials during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Revel is now the second Israeli ambassador to Bahrain since the two countries normalized relations in 2020.

Bahrain has not provided updates on the status of its own ambassador to Israel, Khaled al-Jalahma, who returned home after the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

Bahrain signed a normalization agreement with Israel in September 2020. Jalahma was appointed as Bahrain’s first ambassador to Tel Aviv in August 2021, while Israel named Eitan Na’eh as its first envoy to Manama in December 2021.

On November 2, 2023, Bahrain’s parliament announced that the Israeli ambassador had left Manama, Bahrain’s envoy was recalled from Israel, and economic relations between the two nations were suspended.

