What percentage of Gaza's martyrs are military personnel?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Guardian, along with two Zionist publications, released a report based on classified data from the Israeli military.

The Guardian recently reported that it had obtained classified documents from Israel’s military intelligence agency (Aman). These documents show that five out of every six people martyred in Gaza are civilians. A joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call indicates that by the end of May 2025, over 53,000 Palestinians had been martyred in Gaza. Of these, the Israeli military identified only 8,900 as Hamas forces.

The Guardian reported that these statistics show 83% of the casualties in Gaza were civilians.

According to the report, this rate is exceptionally high compared to other wars. For example, in the Syrian war, civilians accounted for 29% of casualties, while in Ukraine, the figure was reported to be 10%.