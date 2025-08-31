Friday prayers blocked for 47th week in Bahrain’s al-Diraz amid heavy security siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: With the siege of the town of al-Diraz by militias affiliated with the Bahraini ministry of interior and the imposition of severe security restrictions this, the holding of Friday prayers by Shia Muslims in the Persian Gulf country was disrupted for the 47th consecutive week.

According to the Manama Post, the militia affiliated with the interior ministry surrounded al- Diraz and imposed strict security restrictions, preventing Shias from holding Friday prayers for the 47th consecutive week.

Bahraini military forces, armed to the teeth, and military and armored vehicles were deployed around the Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque yesterday.

They were waiting for public demonstrations start in protest at the security and religious siege of Shia religious ceremonies, in solidarity with Gaza, and in rejection of normalization with the Zionist regime so that they would begin suppressing the people.

Meanwhile, many regions witnessed popular demonstrations condemning the Israeli blockade, the ongoing genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli starvation war in the Palestinian enclave.

Protesters rejected the plans for forced displacement of Palestinians and called on the Bahraini government to end the formal normalization of relations with the Israeli regime, expel the regime’s ambassador, and close its embassy in Manama.

They declared their support for the Islamic resistance axis in Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen and their loyalty to the ideals of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Bahrainis emphasized the popular rejection and condemnation of the ruling regime in Bahrain’s welcoming of the new Israeli ambassador to Manama and urged Manama to refuse to recognize his credentials as the regime’s ambassador.

