Mohammad Meftah becomes Yemen's caretaker PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the martyrdom of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi in the recent Israeli attack, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen issued a decree appointing Mohammad Meftah as the acting Prime Minister.

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV network, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, in a decree, appointed a successor to the martyred Prime Minister of the Yemeni government in Sanaa.

First Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Mohammad Meftah was appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister.

The news came after the Presidency of Yemen announced the martyrdom of the Prime Minister and several accompanying ministers in the Israeli regime’s attack on Sana’a on Thursday.

